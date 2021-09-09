Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

SCHX stock opened at $109.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.97. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

