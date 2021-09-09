Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.500-$6.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.33 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.44.

NYSE:SAIC traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $85.51. The stock had a trading volume of 307,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.77 and a 200 day moving average of $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

