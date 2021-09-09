Scotiabank Increases Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$205.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$180.00 to C$205.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$204.00.

Shares of TSE KXS opened at C$199.00 on Wednesday. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$124.05 and a 12-month high of C$223.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 9,476.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$176.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$158.63.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.90, for a total transaction of C$226,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,421,484.40. Also, Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$175.62, for a total transaction of C$878,116.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$809,272.17. Insiders have sold 19,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,522,086 in the last ninety days.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

