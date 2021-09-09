Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.91

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.91 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 10.98 ($0.14). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 10.76 ($0.14), with a volume of 3,296,978 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of £410.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.04.

In related news, insider Kate Hill purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

