SEEN (SEEN) Price Hits $3.88 on Top Exchanges

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, SEEN has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for $3.88 or 0.00008234 BTC on popular exchanges. SEEN has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $13,964.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SEEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00063152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.11 or 0.00176207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.01 or 0.00737870 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SEEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SEEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.