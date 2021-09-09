Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.94% of CAI International worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAI opened at $56.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. CAI International, Inc. has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $973.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.49.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. CAI International had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CAI International’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

