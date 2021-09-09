Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,291 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.25% of ONE Gas worth $9,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.17.

NYSE OGS opened at $71.73 on Thursday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $82.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.04%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

