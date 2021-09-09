Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,767 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $3,945,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $6,083,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,550 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,536,000 after purchasing an additional 154,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin Lamb sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,651,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $436,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,959 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,750. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

AQUA stock opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 1.90.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

