SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock Price Up 6.3%

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) was up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.06 and last traded at $27.82. Approximately 4,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 357,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Get SEMrush alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 36,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $776,221.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,701 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $468,797.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,708 shares of company stock worth $2,911,043.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the second quarter worth $267,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,593,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,433,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.