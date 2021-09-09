Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Sells $215,733.77 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $215,733.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,563.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ SMTC opened at $75.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
