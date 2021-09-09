Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Sells $215,733.77 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $215,733.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,563.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $75.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,014,000 after purchasing an additional 84,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Semtech by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after purchasing an additional 502,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Semtech by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 34,775 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,029,000 after purchasing an additional 658,570 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Semtech by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after purchasing an additional 194,796 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.