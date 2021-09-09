Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.83

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 11011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76.
Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile (NYSE:ASAI)
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
