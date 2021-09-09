Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.83

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 11011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile (NYSE:ASAI)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.