ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 14.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 1.7% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,241,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1,820.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $454,381.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,307 shares of company stock worth $18,417,272 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $651.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,170. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.76 and a fifty-two week high of $681.10. The stock has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a PE ratio of 777.81, a P/E/G ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $592.82 and its 200-day moving average is $535.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

