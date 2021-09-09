Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 27.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $296.76. 12,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,618. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.68 and a 200 day moving average of $276.40.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.50.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,903 shares of company stock worth $62,244,621. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

