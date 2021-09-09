Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 358,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,531 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 7.4% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $19,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $540,000.

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.63. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.12. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

