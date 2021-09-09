Sharder Achieves Market Cap of $1.84 Million (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Sharder has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $62,007.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sharder has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00062207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.17 or 0.00171906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044292 BTC.

About Sharder

SS is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

