Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.350-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Shoe Carnival also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.150 EPS.

SCVL traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 26,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.31. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $42.83.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

SCVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

