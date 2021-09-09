Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will post sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Two analysts have made estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Shopify reported sales of $767.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

SHOP traded up $33.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,511.30. 42,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,782. Shopify has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.55 billion, a PE ratio of 76.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,515.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,318.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

