Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,493,317,000 after acquiring an additional 143,601 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Shopify by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,066,852,000 after purchasing an additional 134,384 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 0.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,924,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 44.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify stock opened at $1,477.81 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,515.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,318.03. The company has a market capitalization of $184.38 billion, a PE ratio of 76.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

