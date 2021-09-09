Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MRW. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

LON:MRW traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 292.30 ($3.82). 4,119,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,630,471. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 274.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 215.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.10. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12-month low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 294.90 ($3.85).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

