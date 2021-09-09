SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Gap Down to $25.08

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.08, but opened at $24.45. SI-BONE shares last traded at $24.68, with a volume of 3,657 shares changing hands.

SIBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory K. Hinckley sold 1,179 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $37,091.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,146.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 17,990 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $562,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,868 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,927. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 343.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.