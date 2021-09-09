Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SMMNY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Societe Generale began coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.