Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

SBGI opened at $27.67 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $3,210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $863,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,180,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

