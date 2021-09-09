Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) shares dropped 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.18 and last traded at $17.24. Approximately 1,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 183,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

OMIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 46.48 and a current ratio of 46.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). Equities research analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at $5,417,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at $327,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,099,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at $84,717,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

