SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,024 shares during the quarter. SiteOne Landscape Supply comprises about 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $90,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,614,000 after purchasing an additional 112,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,592,000 after purchasing an additional 635,413 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,298,000 after purchasing an additional 114,878 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,341,000 after purchasing an additional 87,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,122,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.44.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $2,794,654.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,641,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total value of $514,752.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,213 shares of company stock worth $12,071,983 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SITE traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.37. The company had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,252. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.41 and a 1 year high of $206.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 1.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

