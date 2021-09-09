Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CAO Sells $10,113.06 in Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $10,113.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SIX opened at $40.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.51. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $83,024,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,621 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,991 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,847,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 447.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,185,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after purchasing an additional 968,644 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

