Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) shares traded down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91. 1,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 242,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter worth about $2,424,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter worth about $12,412,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter worth about $2,129,000. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

