Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Truist

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective raised by Truist from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.12.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of SMAR opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $720,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,588.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $3,200,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,605,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,469,356.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,546 shares of company stock worth $20,155,842. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.