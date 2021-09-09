Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,896 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Stericycle worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 191.1% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $70.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average is $70.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.