Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $3.40 Million Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.06% of SL Green Realty worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $5,071,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $70.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.56.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

