Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $5.37 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $936,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $563,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.41.

NYSE:DFS opened at $118.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.13.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.