Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 467 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Paychex were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.11. 10,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,014. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.16 and a 12 month high of $118.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.22 and a 200 day moving average of $103.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

