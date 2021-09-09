Smith Salley & Associates Has $14.70 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $14,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LH traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $307.45. 3,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,057. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $173.01 and a 12 month high of $309.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

