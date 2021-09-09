Smith Salley & Associates Sells 5,073 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,594 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Target were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Target by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Target by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 189,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $245.64. 47,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,456,134. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.09. The stock has a market cap of $119.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $144.76 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

