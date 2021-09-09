Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.72 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.05.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 660,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotera Health stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 852.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Sotera Health worth $11,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.