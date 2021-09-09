Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.72 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.05.

Sotera Health stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 660,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66. Sotera Health has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotera Health stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 852.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Sotera Health worth $11,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

