Souders Financial Advisors Acquires 1,151 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in DraftKings were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in DraftKings by 36.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in DraftKings by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its position in DraftKings by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 235,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 143.8% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 22.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $5,185,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,083,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,903,723 shares of company stock valued at $261,317,362. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.83. The stock had a trading volume of 314,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,226,817. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reduced their target price on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

