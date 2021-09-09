Souders Financial Advisors Buys 301 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Equinix were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after acquiring an additional 489,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 37.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after acquiring an additional 305,804 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,405,000 after acquiring an additional 237,452 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 32.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 861,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,580,000 after purchasing an additional 212,895 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth $163,910,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.94.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $17.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $864.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,251. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $829.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $754.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

