Souders Financial Advisors Buys 925 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 963,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after purchasing an additional 102,064 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 53,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.04. 302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,179. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $81.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.13.

