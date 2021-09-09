Souders Financial Advisors Has $2.50 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,106,000 after acquiring an additional 30,399 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

APD stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $267.21. 8,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.69.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

