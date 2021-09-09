Souders Financial Advisors Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.2% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 481,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after buying an additional 31,068 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 70,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after buying an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gifford Fong Associates raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 55,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.58. 364,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,285,688. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.