Souders Financial Advisors Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Souders Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.7% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 22,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 618,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.38. 474,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,796,278. The firm has a market cap of $476.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.