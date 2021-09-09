Souders Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Shopify by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,890,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Shopify by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $23.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,501.00. The stock had a trading volume of 35,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,782. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market cap of $187.27 billion, a PE ratio of 76.29, a PEG ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,515.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,318.03.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.