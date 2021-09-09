S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

S&P Global stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $450.95. 13,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,036. The stock has a market cap of $108.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $454.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $429.60 and its 200 day moving average is $391.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

