SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,986,000. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $168.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

