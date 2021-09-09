SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Position Increased by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $26,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XBI. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 20,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.31. The company had a trading volume of 161,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,185,093. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.60. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

