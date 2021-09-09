SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 446,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,363,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,360,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 689.2% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 66,224 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period.

EWX stock opened at $59.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.40. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

