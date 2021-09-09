Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 243.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after purchasing an additional 164,296 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 320.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 189,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,129,000 after purchasing an additional 144,668 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 71.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 346,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,435,000 after purchasing an additional 143,764 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 82.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,200,000 after purchasing an additional 139,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 76.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 89,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.38.

NYSE:SPB opened at $93.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.52 and a 12 month high of $97.83.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

