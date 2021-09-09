Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Spirit AeroSystems has decreased its dividend payment by 90.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Spirit AeroSystems has a payout ratio of -1.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $37.92 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.63. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.28) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

SPR has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.