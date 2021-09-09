Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $48.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.10. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

