SPK Acquisition Corp Unit (NASDAQ:SPKAU) Shares Up 0.2%

SPK Acquisition Corp Unit (NASDAQ:SPKAU) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.18. 1,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 12,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.09.

Get SPK Acquisition Corp Unit alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition Corp Unit in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition Corp Unit in the second quarter valued at $320,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SPK Acquisition Corp Unit during the second quarter worth $358,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in SPK Acquisition Corp Unit during the second quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in SPK Acquisition Corp Unit during the second quarter worth $538,000.

SPK Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for SPK Acquisition Corp Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPK Acquisition Corp Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.